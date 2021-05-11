NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.44 ($53.46).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €45.22 ($53.20) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 1 year high of €47.98 ($56.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.91 and a 200-day moving average of €39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

