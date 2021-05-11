NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.44 ($53.46).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €45.22 ($53.20) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 1 year high of €47.98 ($56.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.91 and a 200-day moving average of €39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

