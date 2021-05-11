Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “
- 4/28/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/28/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/26/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/15/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/17/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 42,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,225. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
