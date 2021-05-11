Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

4/28/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/26/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/15/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/13/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

3/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 42,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,225. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.