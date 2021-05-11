North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000.

About North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC)

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

