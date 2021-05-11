Northland Securities Cuts iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $130.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of IRBT opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

