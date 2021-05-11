Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.04-2.19 EPS.
NOVT traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.