Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.04-2.19 EPS.

NOVT traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

