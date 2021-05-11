Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.04-2.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.40 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37. Novanta has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.