Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

NOVT traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. 3,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,424. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

