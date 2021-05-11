Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NVS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. 81,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

