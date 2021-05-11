Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $48.42 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

