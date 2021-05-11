Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $5,413.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

