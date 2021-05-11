NULS Market Capitalization Achieves $117.61 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $117.61 million and $95.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

