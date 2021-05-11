NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Sells $231,913.77 in Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVasive alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 563,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -310.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.