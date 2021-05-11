Nuvei’s (NUVCF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NUVCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NUVCF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

