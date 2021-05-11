NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. 15,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 28,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVSF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

