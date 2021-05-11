NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,732 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $9,313,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 90,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

