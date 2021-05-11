nYFI Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. nYFI has a market cap of $410,441.58 and $3.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

