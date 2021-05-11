O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

