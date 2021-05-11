Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares in the company, valued at $30,265,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132 over the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

