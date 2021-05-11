Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $316.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 13811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77.
About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
