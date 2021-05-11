Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 566,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,299,000 after purchasing an additional 102,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $163.73. The stock has a market cap of $488.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

