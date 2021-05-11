OAX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $516,527.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $27.67 million and $516,527.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.00830163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

