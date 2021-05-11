Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.30 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $599.21 million and $55.30 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

