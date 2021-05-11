ODUWA Trading 35.6% Higher This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $4,753.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,405.73 or 1.00282175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00233638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

