Odyssey (OCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

