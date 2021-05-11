Offshift Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,584.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $7.41 million and $97,584.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,829.75 or 1.00241073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00236422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001800 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.