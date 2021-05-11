OG Fan Token (OG) Market Cap Tops $10.00 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $7.85 or 0.00014142 BTC on major exchanges.
OG Fan Token Coin Profile
OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
OG Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.