OIN Finance (OIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $724,458.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and $724,458.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

