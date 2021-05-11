Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OLMA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:OLMA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Olema Pharmaceuticals had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,525,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

