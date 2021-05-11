Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 7.4% Higher

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.70. 1,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $2,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $10,955,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $15,474,000.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

