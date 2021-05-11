OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-$34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 340,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

