Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.16

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and traded as high as $21.16. Olympus shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 30,540 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCPNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olympus in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

