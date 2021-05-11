Olyseum (OLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,953.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and $15,953.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00644239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00249761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $654.73 or 0.01147630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

