Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMER stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 5,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

