Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $8.11 or 0.00014170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $529,210.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.58 or 0.00673491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,207 coins and its circulating supply is 562,891 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

