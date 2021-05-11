Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.53. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 7,541,609 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

