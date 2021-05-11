OneLedger Market Capitalization Tops $7.72 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $367,418.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

