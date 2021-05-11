ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 119,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.