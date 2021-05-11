Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Holdings Cut by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,820 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for 5.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.46% of Open Lending worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 34,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.