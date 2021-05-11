OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $45.03

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $41.10. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 1,158 shares changing hands.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market cap of $719.17 million, a P/E ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

