Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $126,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 816,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

