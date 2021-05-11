Orange’s (ORAN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 19,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.