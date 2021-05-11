Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $300.14 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $300.14 million and $3.63 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

