Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.43 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $227.27 million and approximately $44.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00060300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00796413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.29 or 0.09462739 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

