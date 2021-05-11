OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Raised to Neutral at Royal Bank of Canada

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

OrganiGram stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.20. 1,835,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,634. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.90. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.77.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

