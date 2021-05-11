OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Upgraded at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

Shares of OGI traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.19. 1,898,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,990. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

