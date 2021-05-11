Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ORGO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 15,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -305.50 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

