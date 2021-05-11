Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases C$35,000.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,416,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,895,775.
OGO traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. 245,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.
Organto Foods Company Profile
