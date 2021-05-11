Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases C$35,000.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,416,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,895,775.

OGO traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. 245,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

