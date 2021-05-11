Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $536,809.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.