Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 12,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.