Oxen Price Reaches $1.49 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $80.81 million and $601,685.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,030.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.03 or 0.07448677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.25 or 0.02781389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00681928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00195124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00792593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.07 or 0.00692726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.00579663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,147,487 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

